StockNews.com Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

