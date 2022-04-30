SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.