SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Shares of SEAS opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.