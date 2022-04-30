Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Radian Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

