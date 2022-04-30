First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First United by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.