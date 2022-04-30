Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,031,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.