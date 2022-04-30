Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.
INFI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,031,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
