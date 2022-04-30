Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

