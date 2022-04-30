RPC (NYSE:RES) Lifted to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RES. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RPC stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.78 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

