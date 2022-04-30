LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of RAMP opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

