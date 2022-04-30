CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

