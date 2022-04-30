CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

