CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
