First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.17 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of ChargePoint worth $56,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

