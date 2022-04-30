First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 955,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $49,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

