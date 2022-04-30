bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $51,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

