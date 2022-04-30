Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $52,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

