First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 473,349 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Anaplan worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

