ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of ManTech International worth $53,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

