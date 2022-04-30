Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Avalara worth $53,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

