SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 10.2%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.62. 11,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

