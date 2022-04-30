Profund Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.