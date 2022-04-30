Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 339,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

LITE stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

