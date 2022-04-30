Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Barclays by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

