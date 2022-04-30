Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 427.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

EXPO opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

