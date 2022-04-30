Profund Advisors LLC Sells 17,513 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

ING opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

