American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

