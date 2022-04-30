Profund Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.89.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.