ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,235 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $178.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

