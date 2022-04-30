Profund Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

