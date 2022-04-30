ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,054 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 296,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.