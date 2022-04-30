Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.