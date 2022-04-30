Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

