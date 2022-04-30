Profund Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

