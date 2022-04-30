ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,382 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

