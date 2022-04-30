ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,509 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.89.

NYSE LH opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

