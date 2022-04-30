Profund Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

