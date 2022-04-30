ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

