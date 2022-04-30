Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

