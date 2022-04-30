ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 234,376 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Incyte by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Incyte by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

