ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

