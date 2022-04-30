Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

