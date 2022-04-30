ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,359 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,193,000 after purchasing an additional 204,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.