ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

