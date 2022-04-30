ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $594.81 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

