ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.72 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

