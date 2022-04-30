ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,933 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

