ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,334 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 169,027 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 578.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
