ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

