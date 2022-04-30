Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 508.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 396.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

