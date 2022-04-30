D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

DHI stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

