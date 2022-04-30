ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,367.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

