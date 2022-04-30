ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,707 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

